Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,989 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.15% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $28,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,967,000. Ossiam raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 522.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $884,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,237,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $392,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.15. The company had a trading volume of 52,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,581. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.83 and a 1 year high of $190.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

