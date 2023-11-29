Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $31,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,690,000. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 116,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 211,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,225,000 after acquiring an additional 83,982 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 110,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,873 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 584.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 350,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,177,000 after purchasing an additional 298,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 426,818 shares of company stock worth $251,226,782. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

NYSE:LLY traded down $3.03 on Wednesday, reaching $588.57. 540,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,500. The company has a market capitalization of $558.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.43, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.99. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

