Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,505 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.3% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $121,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.24. 881,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,990,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $254.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.35.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,646,241 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

