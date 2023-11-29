Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 12,679 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $41,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.03. 245,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

