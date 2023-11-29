Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 186,040 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 186,040 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.09% of Fortinet worth $51,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.02. 1,196,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,768,269. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average of $64.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,054 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

