Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 190,273 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 118.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 350,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 190,273 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Consolidated Edison worth $31,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.54.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ED traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,783. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.