Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 39,287 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 682,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,287 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.26% of LKQ worth $39,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in LKQ by 441.5% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 108,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 88,748 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,637,000 after buying an additional 126,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,373,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,303,694,000 after buying an additional 387,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after buying an additional 192,159 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.42. The company had a trading volume of 476,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,728. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average is $51.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

