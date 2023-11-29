Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 7,622 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $47,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $444.52. 226,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,197. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $436.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

