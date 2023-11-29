Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys Shares of 510,395 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 510,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,817,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.22% of Evergy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,041,928,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 793.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $51.07. The company had a trading volume of 545,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,134. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $65.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 86.82%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

