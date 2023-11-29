Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,272 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,357 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $46,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,223,489 shares of company stock worth $346,566,109. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,976,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,024,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.05. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $420.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

