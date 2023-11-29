Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,783,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,000 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 1.19% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $306,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 27,543 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 198,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.67. 1,937,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329,811. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.10. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.