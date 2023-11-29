Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49,973 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $29,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,708 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,846 shares of company stock worth $7,823,222. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.77.

Get Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW traded up $15.77 on Wednesday, hitting $681.01. 502,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,652. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.62 and a fifty-two week high of $681.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $589.48 and its 200 day moving average is $569.71.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.