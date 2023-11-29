Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $29,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $974.38. The stock had a trading volume of 44,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,973. The business’s 50 day moving average is $938.82 and its 200-day moving average is $936.64. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $767.27 and a 52 week high of $1,005.96. The company has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.63.

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,279.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,873 shares of company stock valued at $18,392,602 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

