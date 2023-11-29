Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.10% of Public Storage worth $50,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Up 0.4 %

PSA stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.61. 247,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,270. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.58. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Public Storage

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.