Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $107.92 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,006,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,244 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $107,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.26.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,814,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,872,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

