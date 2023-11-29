Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $34.75 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 29,019 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $34,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health
In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Stock Performance
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
