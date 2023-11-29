Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $39.77 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $39,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $469.31. 288,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $110.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $544.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.36.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.