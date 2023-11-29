Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $42.27 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,874 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.10% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $42,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $33,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $471.52. 144,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

