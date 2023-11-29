Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $43.51 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.12% of Simon Property Group worth $43,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.92. The company had a trading volume of 179,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,836. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.89 and a 200-day moving average of $113.44. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $133.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

