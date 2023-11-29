Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $50.15 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 650,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,031 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.08% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $50,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,466. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

View Our Latest Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $77.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The company has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.98.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

