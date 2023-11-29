Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $71.61 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 84,405 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $71,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 156,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,358,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 16,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 138.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 41,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,400,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mastercard by 9.3% in the second quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 95,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $411.22. 389,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,678. The business’s fifty day moving average is $394.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $336.43 and a one year high of $418.60. The stock has a market cap of $385.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MA

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,565,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 526,776 shares of company stock worth $203,324,851. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.