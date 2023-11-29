Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $73.16 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,620 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 18,914 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.8% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $73,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $624.09. The stock had a trading volume of 678,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $628.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $555.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.13.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.