Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,741 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Microchip Technology worth $34,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 388.6% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.01. 655,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,780,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average of $81.24. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.69 and a twelve month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.