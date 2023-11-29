Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 51,647 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $40,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $338.95. 476,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,680. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $386.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $110.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.