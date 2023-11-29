Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,965 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $38,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.2% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 11.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 607,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,478,000 after purchasing an additional 60,083 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,813,550,000 after buying an additional 1,019,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.70. The company had a trading volume of 306,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,064. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $164.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.39. The stock has a market cap of $95.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,290 shares of company stock worth $5,136,308 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

