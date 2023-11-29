Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 109,603 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 212.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,228 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,603 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.05% of Palo Alto Networks worth $41,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $2,239,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks
In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,169 shares of company stock worth $109,406,290 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $11.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.69. 2,300,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,601,265. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.73 and a 200 day moving average of $237.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $289.77.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.
