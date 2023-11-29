Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 142,639 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,639 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $42,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,884 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 274,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 125.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.79. The stock had a trading volume of 897,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,021. The company has a market cap of $172.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $153.36.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at $72,275,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,953 shares of company stock valued at $24,646,681. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.06.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

