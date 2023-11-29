Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,140 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.07% of Cintas worth $35,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 5,584.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after buying an additional 440,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,675,759,000 after buying an additional 283,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 21.4% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $550.85. 43,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,536. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $423.06 and a 1-year high of $559.94. The company has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $515.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.59.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

