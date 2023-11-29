Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,114 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 28,099 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.3% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $124,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.74. 47,532,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,959,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.90 billion, a PE ratio of 80.35, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,128,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,565 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,315 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

