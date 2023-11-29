Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531,613 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $32,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,165,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,653,000 after buying an additional 2,546,489 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,937,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:KO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,552,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,506,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $252.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.03.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.