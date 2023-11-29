Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,717 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.6% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $55,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after buying an additional 171,032,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $707,950,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,211 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.13.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.13 on Wednesday, hitting $352.17. 271,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.92. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $282.21 and a 52 week high of $387.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

