Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,033 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.13% of Ameriprise Financial worth $44,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $254,395,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $348.96. 97,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $358.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.55 and a 200 day moving average of $330.99.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

