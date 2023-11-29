Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 138,514 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,449,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 138,514 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $53,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,286,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,393,418. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $170.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.84. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.