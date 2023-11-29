Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 23,932 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,932 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $40,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.47. 445,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,885. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $201.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

