Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 541 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $46,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,684,000 after acquiring an additional 157,518 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Booking by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded down $19.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,122.00. The stock had a trading volume of 41,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,000.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2,918.85. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,907.38 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,959 shares of company stock worth $15,212,374. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,346.21.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

