Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 64,684 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 64,684 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.0% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $90,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 25 LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $537.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,532. The business has a fifty day moving average of $527.85 and a 200-day moving average of $501.03. The stock has a market cap of $497.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $553.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.90.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

