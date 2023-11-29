Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 91,758 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 91,758 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $115,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,170,024,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,126 shares of company stock worth $23,365,557. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,780,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,597,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.86. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

