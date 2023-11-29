Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,704,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,642 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.0% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $88,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.20. 3,654,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,343,539. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,867 shares of company stock worth $1,603,668. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

