Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Natixis

Natixis boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,374 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $14,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $233.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.75 and a 200-day moving average of $225.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

