Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,436 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.23% of Planet Fitness worth $13,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Planet Fitness stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,548. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $85.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLNT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

