Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Short Interest Up 540.0% in November

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 540.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Trading Down 0.5 %

BPOPM opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $25.96.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%.

