Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Portage Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ PRTG opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Portage Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.

Institutional Trading of Portage Biotech

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Portage Biotech by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Portage Biotech from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

