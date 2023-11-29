Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $95.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

