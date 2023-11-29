PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF) Short Interest Down 56.3% in November

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the October 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Down 2.8 %
PBCRF stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $0.65.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- The JD.com train is getting ready to leave the station again
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 stocking stuffers you can buy for yourself
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Hims & Hers earnings highlight expanded personalized treatments
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.