PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF) Short Interest Down 56.3% in November

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the October 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Down 2.8 %

PBCRF stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $0.65.

Get PT Bank Central Asia Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.