PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Sets New 1-Year High at $156.98

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $156.98 and last traded at $156.00, with a volume of 39404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.62.

Get PTC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

PTC Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,277 shares of company stock worth $763,367 over the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,698,000 after buying an additional 1,189,025 shares in the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,236,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in PTC by 10.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,892,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,347,000 after buying an additional 471,437 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in PTC by 362.6% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 589,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after buying an additional 461,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.