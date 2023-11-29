Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires 2,400 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Xylem by 50.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Xylem by 36.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 23.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $102.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.75. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.30.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

