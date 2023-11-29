Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,257 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

