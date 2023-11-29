Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,600 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Palo Alto Networks Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $277.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.81. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $278.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.86, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on PANW
Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks
In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 426,169 shares of company stock valued at $109,406,290. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Palo Alto Networks Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Palo Alto Networks
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.