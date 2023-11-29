Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,200 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,953 shares of company stock valued at $24,646,681 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $148.38 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $171.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.06.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

