Qsemble Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.11.

GMED stock opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average is $53.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

